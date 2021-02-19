New alerts available in Google Workspace alert center

Google has added new alerts to the Workspace alert centre, allowing admins to see alerts for reporting rules (formerly custom audit log alerts) along with 11 other new alerts for user and app setting changes (formerly predefined admin alerts).

The alert center allows Google Workspace admins to view notifications about potential issues within their domain, and take action to resolve the issues and protect their organization from security threats.

Previously, admins could only get email notifications when reporting rules - custom rules that allow you to create custom alerts based on your organization's audit logs - were triggered, but with this launch, they can see these events in the alert center.

The eleven other new alerts for user and app setting changes include:

Calendar settings changed

Drive settings changed

Email settings changed

Mobile settings changed

New user added

Suspended user made active

User deleted

User granted Admin privilege

User suspended (Administrator email alert)

User's Admin privilege revoked

User's password changed

Google says the changes will provide a more comprehensive view of relevant alerts and helps admins better understand and manage their organization.

"We previously moved the management of both the reporting rules (formerly known as custom alerts) and other alerts (formerly known as predefined admin alerts) to the security rules section of the Admin console. This provided a more consolidated view of rules and alerts and made it easier to manage alerts from a single location. By bringing notifications from those alerts to the alert center, we are creating a more complete and centralized location to view important notifications and potential security threats to your organization," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new alerts in Google Workspace alert center are rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and are available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.