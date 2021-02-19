Left Menu

COVID-19 effect: Game Developers Conference 2021 to take digital route

The Game Developers Conference is changing course from its original plan of hosting a hybrid in-person to hosting a digital event in 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:48 IST
COVID-19 effect: Game Developers Conference 2021 to take digital route
GDC logo (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Game Developers Conference is changing course from its original plan of hosting a hybrid in-person to hosting a digital event in 2021. As per The Verge, the GDC made an announcement on Thursday stating that the upcoming event will be all-digital. It will be split into three separate parts to better and more safely accommodate the networking, games showcases, and instructional workshops and panels.

The series of events will start with the GDC Masterclass, a collection of virtual workshops and training for developers that will take place on March 4 and 5. GDC Showcase, which will be open to the public and free to attend, will run from March 15 to 19. It will feature networking and lectures in "a new array of content and formats." Finally, GDC 2021 proper will take place during the week of July 19 as a business and education-focused event. The Independent Games Festival (IGF) will also take place that week on July 21.

Last year's GDC was pushed back to the summer and held digitally, re-titled as GDC Summer. With the move of making the event digital, comes an added benefit that it could make GDC 2021 a lot more accessible. As reported by The Verge, attending GDC in past years has been prohibitively expensive for some independent developers even before including the cost of staying in San Francisco for a week. A digital event should allow more people to attend without the expense of travel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian aviation agency cannot confirm Egypt flights to resume

Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said on Friday it could not confirm that flights to Egypts resort towns were set to resume in March, following comments made by its Egyptian counterpart. On Thursday the head of Egypts civil aviatio...

India, Russia ties strong enough to navigate complexities of present world: Shringla

Indias strategic ties with Russia has very deep historic roots which provide stability and trust strong enough to navigate the complexities of the current world, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he sought to allay conce...

Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, Britains Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy. In a cas...

Reservation demands: Govt discussing modalities regarding way forward: CM

The Karnataka government was discussing modalities on the way forward following demands by various communities in the state to revise the existing reservation, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.I have discussed it at the cabinet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021