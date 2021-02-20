Left Menu

Realme Narzo 30A visits Geekbench with Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM

Spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Geekbench listing reveals that the Narzo 30A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the listing suggests that the device wil run on Android 10.

Updated: 20-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:47 IST
The Realme Narzo 30A has reportedly appeared on the Geekbench database with model number RMX3171, revealing key specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone from the company.

Spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Geekbench listing reveals that the Narzo 30A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the listing suggests that the device will run on Android 10.

The Realme Narzo 30A will be launched alongside the Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India on 24th February at 12:30 PM. A landing page for the Realme Narzo 30 series is already live on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30A: Expected Specs

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme Narzo 30A will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch that will house an 8MP selfie shooter. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted at the back.

The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging capability.

The Realme Narzo 30A will be offered in two color options- Laser Black and Laser Blue - and two memory configurations- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB (via).

