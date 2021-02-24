Left Menu

INT. steps into new vertical, Data Science

Moreover, it helps to optimize functions, enhance employee productivity and minimize risks in the business operations.With analytics as one of our emerging segments, INT.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:45 IST
INT. steps into new vertical, Data Science

KOLKATA, India, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics is getting more prevalent and the necessities of organization will constantly change. INT. (Indus Net Technologies) has dynamic goals to align INT. V.3.0 on a growth path. One of the key objectives is to step into Analytics/BI, ML/AI as a service domain.

Data Science prioritizes vivid analytics, which provides a summary of past and present data to display what has happened or what is presently happening. It also focuses on predictive analytics, which uses data mining, modeling, and machine learning to determine the probability of future outcomes.

Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning play an extremely important role in automation.

''Though we have used some technologies on-and-off in different projects, it was important to create a centre of excellence (CoE) for this very important vertical,'' informs Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, INT.

New technologies, reasonable demands, augmented user skills are driving a new motivation on the role of the analytics centre of excellence (CoE). ''On Feb 1, 2021, we initiated a special CoE on Analytics/BI, ML/AI,'' he added.

With the help of predictive analytics, now it's possible to provide personalized health care services to individual patients and enhance education. Under the category of banking and finance, it assesses credit risk involved in lending finances to individuals and improves the supply strategies and product quality in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, it helps to optimize functions, enhance employee productivity and minimize risks in the business operations.

''With analytics as one of our emerging segments, INT. would be focussing more on solving business problems rather than building complex Data Science models. Our objective would be to assist business organizations to achieve their goals through data-driven culture,'' explains CA. Dipak Singh, Data Scientist, Head of Analytics, INT. ''We expect over time the scope and size of the team to grow rapidly. This team is to be one of the fastest-growing business teams within INT.,'' mentioned Rungta. ''We have created a dedicated team with members who come with a lot of experience in data science and deep domain knowledge. Some of our pilot projects on Banking & Finance, Hotel & Restaurant, Career Discovery, E-Commerce, and HR- IT & MNC are in process.'' ''Our key clients are expected to come from our key domain of BFSI, Life Sciences, and Retail. We will also be developing tools/IP/products at the confluence of technology, marketing, and analytics within the next few years,'' he concluded.

About INT.

INT. is a full-cycle software product engineering company working at the confluence of technology, analytics and marketing. With 750+ passionate professionals, it serves enterprises like Ageas, SBI General, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Government of India and more.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation "worrying" in 10 French departments, government says

The COVID-19 situation is worrying in about 10 French regional departments and the government is ready to take measures to limit infections, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.The situation is deteriorating and it is a source of worr...

Japanese officials punished in scandal linked to PM's son

Japans communications ministry punished 11 senior officials on Wednesday for accepting lavish dinners paid for by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas eldest son and his fellow executives at a satellite broadcaster, the latest embarrassment for S...

EU bets on data to prepare for climate change impacts

The European Commission on Wednesday said it would create an arsenal of data tools to anticipate and adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change. As European Union countries attempt to eliminate their net greenhouse gas emissions by 2...

Neil Lennon resigns as manager of Scottish club Celtic

Neil Lennon resigned as manager of Scottish club Celtic on Wednesday with the team a distant second behind Glasgow rival Rangers.Celtic was in pursuit of a 10th consecutive league title but is 18 points behind Rangers in a turbulent season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021