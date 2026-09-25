Hidden Dangerous Goods Spark IATA Call for Stronger Safety Across Air Cargo Chains

Around 80% of dangerous goods incidents reported to IATA in the first half of 2025 involved undeclared or hidden dangerous goods, highlighting the importance of accurate shipment information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 25-09-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 13:25 IST
Hidden Dangerous Goods Spark IATA Call for Stronger Safety Across Air Cargo Chains
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

Lithium batteries, e-cigarettes and aerosols can create serious risks in air cargo when their contents are hidden or incorrectly declared, preventing those handling shipments from applying the right precautions. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling for stronger cooperation across the cargo supply chain, with checks beginning well before goods reach an airport and continuing through to aircraft loading.

The appeal follows discussions among regulators about using existing aviation security screening processes as a key defence against dangerous goods. IATA considers screening an important layer of protection, but says it cannot serve as the primary solution because the equipment and procedures were designed mainly to detect explosives and other security threats, rather than the full range of hazardous cargo.

Hidden Cargo Dominates Reported Incidents

Around 80% of dangerous goods incidents reported to IATA in the first half of 2025 involved undeclared or hidden dangerous goods, highlighting the importance of accurate shipment information. Lithium batteries, undeclared e-cigarettes and aerosols were among the products most commonly identified, showing how familiar consumer items can become a transport risk when their hazardous characteristics are not disclosed.

Established Dangerous Goods Regulations already provide a framework for transporting these products safely by air. Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Cargo, said the problem arises when goods enter the system undeclared or incorrectly declared, making it essential for every participant in the supply chain to help identify and stop unsafe shipments as early as possible.

Airport Screening Cannot Catch Every Risk

Security screening provides a defence against rogue shippers, but its focus on terrorism-related threats limits its role in identifying dangerous goods. IATA is urging the industry to build protection through several connected measures, combining accurate product information, trained staff, shipment checks and effective enforcement so that safety does not depend on a single inspection at the airport.

Its white paper, Safety and Security in the Cargo Supply Chain, calls on governments to strengthen oversight and enforcement of dangerous goods requirements throughout the cargo journey. Manufacturers and online marketplaces are being asked to ensure hazardous products are correctly identified, certified where necessary and supported by accurate information, giving those arranging transport the details needed to handle shipments properly.

Every Link Has a Safety Responsibility

Shippers, freight forwarders and postal operators have a central role in detecting problems before cargo reaches an airport, with IATA calling for stronger training and tighter acceptance controls. Better use of customer and shipment data can help these businesses identify higher-risk consignments earlier, allowing concerns to be addressed before goods move further through the transport network.

Airlines and ground handlers are being urged to strengthen checks before loading, and airports are being asked to improve coordination and information sharing across their cargo communities. IATA's proposal places responsibility across the entire supply chain, connecting product identification and shipping decisions with airport handling and final loading checks to reduce the chance that hidden dangerous goods reach an aircraft.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
2
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global
3
SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

Global
4
Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Emotional Risks of AI Begin Long Before Superintelligence

From Detection to Treatment: The Birth Defect Care Challenge Facing Lower-Income Countries

Human Disagreement May Be Irreplaceable in the Age of AI Companions: Here's why

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026