Hidden Dangerous Goods Spark IATA Call for Stronger Safety Across Air Cargo Chains

Lithium batteries, e-cigarettes and aerosols can create serious risks in air cargo when their contents are hidden or incorrectly declared, preventing those handling shipments from applying the right precautions. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling for stronger cooperation across the cargo supply chain, with checks beginning well before goods reach an airport and continuing through to aircraft loading.

The appeal follows discussions among regulators about using existing aviation security screening processes as a key defence against dangerous goods. IATA considers screening an important layer of protection, but says it cannot serve as the primary solution because the equipment and procedures were designed mainly to detect explosives and other security threats, rather than the full range of hazardous cargo.

Hidden Cargo Dominates Reported Incidents

Around 80% of dangerous goods incidents reported to IATA in the first half of 2025 involved undeclared or hidden dangerous goods, highlighting the importance of accurate shipment information. Lithium batteries, undeclared e-cigarettes and aerosols were among the products most commonly identified, showing how familiar consumer items can become a transport risk when their hazardous characteristics are not disclosed.

Established Dangerous Goods Regulations already provide a framework for transporting these products safely by air. Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Cargo, said the problem arises when goods enter the system undeclared or incorrectly declared, making it essential for every participant in the supply chain to help identify and stop unsafe shipments as early as possible.

Airport Screening Cannot Catch Every Risk

Security screening provides a defence against rogue shippers, but its focus on terrorism-related threats limits its role in identifying dangerous goods. IATA is urging the industry to build protection through several connected measures, combining accurate product information, trained staff, shipment checks and effective enforcement so that safety does not depend on a single inspection at the airport.

Its white paper, Safety and Security in the Cargo Supply Chain, calls on governments to strengthen oversight and enforcement of dangerous goods requirements throughout the cargo journey. Manufacturers and online marketplaces are being asked to ensure hazardous products are correctly identified, certified where necessary and supported by accurate information, giving those arranging transport the details needed to handle shipments properly.

Every Link Has a Safety Responsibility

Shippers, freight forwarders and postal operators have a central role in detecting problems before cargo reaches an airport, with IATA calling for stronger training and tighter acceptance controls. Better use of customer and shipment data can help these businesses identify higher-risk consignments earlier, allowing concerns to be addressed before goods move further through the transport network.

Airlines and ground handlers are being urged to strengthen checks before loading, and airports are being asked to improve coordination and information sharing across their cargo communities. IATA's proposal places responsibility across the entire supply chain, connecting product identification and shipping decisions with airport handling and final loading checks to reduce the chance that hidden dangerous goods reach an aircraft.