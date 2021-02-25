Left Menu

Realme GT with 120Hz Samsung AMOLED panel to be priced less than CNY2,999

According to the latest leaks, the smartphone will feature a 120Hz Samsung AMOLED panel. Additionally, leaked live shots of the smartphone reveal the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 64MP triple camera setup at the back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:15 IST
Realme GT with 120Hz Samsung AMOLED panel to be priced less than CNY2,999
Realme GT Bumblebee Edition. Image Credit: Twitter (@GadgetsFlix)

The Realme GT aka Realme Race is tipped to come with a 120Hz Samsung AMOLED panel with the company confirming that the upcoming flagship will be priced less than CNY2,999 (approx. Rs 33,700).

The Realme GT will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The processor will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. As already confirmed by the company, there will be no 6GB+128GB memory variant and the top-tier model will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Further, the company has revealed that the Realme GT 5G will be 8.6mm thick and weigh 186 grams.

The upcoming flagship is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging capability and will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme GT 5G will be launched in China on March 4. There will also be a Bumblebee Edition with a yellow letter finish and black strip.

