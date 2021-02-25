Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California - Bloomberg News

Tesla Inc has told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, according to the report. Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

