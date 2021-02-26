Left Menu

Japanese drugstores MatsumotoKiyoshi and CocoKara agree to full merger

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:53 IST
Japanese drugstore firms MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings and Cocokara Fine Inc said on Friday they agreed to merge, after forming a partial alliance last year.

MatsumotoKiyoshi had bought 20% of Cocokara Fine for roughly $350 million last year, aiming for a greater scale to cope with fierce price competition and rising labour costs.

