Japanese drugstores MatsumotoKiyoshi and CocoKara agree to full merger

Japanese drugstore firms MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings and Cocokara Fine Inc said on Friday they agreed to merge, after forming a partial alliance last year.

MatsumotoKiyoshi had bought 20% of Cocokara Fine for roughly $350 million last year, aiming for a greater scale to cope with fierce price competition and rising labour costs.

Advertisement

Also Read: Health News Roundup: Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese public; Recently vaccinated people need not quarantine post-COVID-19 exposure and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)