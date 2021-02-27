Facebook launches BARS app for anyone to create, share raps

Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team has launched BARS, a new app for anyone to create a high-quality rap in a fun and easy way - with no formal rap experience required.

Currently available under closed beta testing, Facebook's BARS app lets users select professionally-created beats, write lyrics and record themselves dropping bars. When writing, the app auto-suggests rhymes to keep the flow going.

The BARS app also features a variety of audio and visual filters, Challenge mode and freestyle with auto-suggested word cues.

"I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work. So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we've been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art," DJ Iyer aka D-Lucks, BARS Community Manager wrote in a blog post.

Facebook's BARS app is available for download in the Apple App Store in the U.S. and a small batch of users will be able to access it initially. Interested people can reserve their username and sign up for the waitlist.

BARS app is compatible with iOS 13.0 or later.