Brief Description of Provably Fair Games

Before we delve into the technical aspect of the article, we will need to make a simple clarification of the meaning of provably fair. The simplest way to explain provably fair is to describe it as a technical solution for new casinos in 2021 that ensures the 100% fairness of all casino games through the blockchain technology of biotin. For all provably fair games, the customers have the wherewithal to check and confirm that the random number generators are as fair as stated.

This solution is seen as one that the online casino industry has been in need of for a very long time. In the past, all players needed to rely on information from the UK Gambling Commission or governing bodies from different jurisdictions that license these games and other regulators to conduct the necessary checks on the random number generators for the players to ensure that they are fair. This situation gave room for all sorts of scams, and most of the operators in the market were very difficult to trust. Because of this, the provably fair games came in as a game-changer. They make having any form of technical knowledge of the workings of the RNG of games and the need for any form of external help in trying to decipher whether a casino is cheating or lying to the players unnecessary.

Through the provably fair technology, you will get access to the information you need, and have the chance to check whether the game was really random once it's over. The way it works is that the casino sends you an encrypted end result before you wager on any game and also gives you the chance to confirm if the random number generator was actually random once the game is over.

How Do Provably Fair Games At New Online Casinos Work?

Now, many people may see it as sounding too good to believe, but the fact remains that the best platform to deliver the highest level of transparency when online gambling is concerned is blockchain technology. Various developers have varying approaches, but with a similar central concept.

The provably fair system makes use of a cryptographic hash that cannot be broken. The entire procedure is begun before the wager or bets are placed on the game at the new casino and before the start of the game round. This is when the outcome is generated by the random number generator that delivers the result of the game you are playing. Because of that, two different seeds of numbers are created. The end result is made up of a combination of the two different number seeds. You must get an explanation of how exactly the seeds collaborate to arrive at the end result. This is where the work of the cryptograph comes in. here, the seed is encrypted by the software and a hashed version of it sent to the player. With this Bitcoin hash, the players can confirm whether the outcome of the game was truly random and fair or not.

At the completion of this step, the player can now go ahead and place their bet. Immediately the game round comes to an end and the player has the final outcome, the original starting seeds are sent to them in a form that is actually not encrypted. With this, they can now confirm if the result was random in the first place and whether the result was determined and mapped even before the start of the game. There are some reasons why the provably fair gaming works. The number one reason is that the outcome of the game is generated even before the player makes their wager, and sent to them in an encrypted format. The meaning is that the operator did not wait for the bet in order to manipulate the outcome against what the player wagered or bet on.

So, if the casino cheats, it would be very easy for the player to catch them. All you need is to check the encrypted seeds you received before the start of the game and confirm if they are the same as what you got after the game. In the case of a match, you should also look through the combination of the seeds. Just like we've said before, the casino must be ready to offer a plausible explanation of the method of combination of the two seeds. With this explanation, you'll be able to see if the generated result is the correct one. When you have confirmed this, then you can relax because the game could pass as a very fair one.

Sharing the Source Code

The level of transparency that the entire provably fair gaming system delivers is one that is not found in the conventional digital gambling platforms. However, other things add up to make the process easier to understand and embrace. In most cases, digital gambling platforms reveal the source code of their provably fair titles for all interested parties to have a look at. With this, players can easily do a proper analysis of the workings of the games and the way the results are generated. When their source code is shared, the players are given another huge reason to trust the online casinos and to believe in the randomness of all the results. However, some level of technical knowledge is needed to understand the source code. It's not everyone that can read and understand the code. But the fact that they are being revealed by the casinos shows a positive sign.

What Games Are Provably Fair?

If you are in search of Bitcoin games that are provably fair, the options in the market are plenty. If you come across any operator that works with the provably fair technology, they will state it on their site. Added to that, they normally also give a detailed and complex explanation of the solution they apply and something simpler for those with no technical knowledge.

When it comes to the games that enjoy the provably fair technology of Bitcoin blockchain, the list has most of the mainstream casino titles. Dice and roulette games, for example, can easily use the provably fair system since the outcomes in these games are just simple and singular.

However, the implementation of the provably fair technology gets more difficult as the game gets complicated. For instance, poker games where many cards must be generated will make things a bit more complex. The same thing applies to games like blackjack. However, the provably fair system can be employed in any gambling game. That is why many operators are working hard to introduce more provably fair games on their site.

The Future of Provably Fair Technology

This tech seems to have a bright future. An amazing platform is provided for this solution by the Bitcoin blockchain, but that could be improved by other cryptocurrencies, providing new opportunities for developers.

For instance, most of the 2017 and 2018 ICOs worked with the ethereum blockchain. Many people consider the ethereum blockchain better than the Bitcoin blockchain, and more sophisticated features could be created with it.

Since the current provably fair solutions are well received by the players, it is a given that better solutions would spring up from different angles in the future. This approach will likely get to games that are more complicated and become the central driver for the entire crypto gambling industry.

