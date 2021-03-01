Left Menu

Delhi govt directs clubs, restro-bars to share their locations using Google Maps

The Delhi Excise Department has directed owners of clubs, restaurants and hotels in the city to share the location of their establishments using Google Maps, a move aimed at preparing a digital database, officials said on Monday.The department said non-compliance of its directions will be viewed seriously. If we have a digital database, we can take decisions accordingly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:58 IST
Delhi govt directs clubs, restro-bars to share their locations using Google Maps

The Delhi Excise Department has directed owners of clubs, restaurants and hotels in the city to share the location of their establishments using Google Maps, a move aimed at preparing a digital database, officials said on Monday.

The department said non-compliance of its directions will be viewed seriously. There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital with excise licences to serve liquor to their customers.

In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.

An official said the move will also help to know geographic locations of such establishments in a particular area.

''It is digitally easy to find location of clubs, hotels and restaurants in a particular area. If we have a digital database, we can take decisions accordingly. Such database can also be utilised for excise policy in the coming months,'' the official told PTI, adding that the move is part of excise reforms.

Another official said there are some areas which have sufficient number of clubs and restaurants, but there are also other areas where such establishments are not in good numbers.

Last month, the government had constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to examine the current system of excise duty administration and the recommendations of an expert committee on a new excise policy.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot are part of the GoM.

It is examining all aspects of the current system of excise duty administration and will go through the report of the expert committee and the suggestions received from stakeholders and the public.

Last week, the department had warned clubs, hotels and restaurants of strict action if they are found serving alcohol to customers from liquor bottles not bearing 2D bar-codes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrs Navdeep Kaur emerges as the winner of Mrs. India Inc. 2020 presents Mrs. India World 2020-21 powered by The Deltin, Daman!

New Delhi India, March 1 ANIThePRTree One of the biggest events of this year, Mrs India Inc presents Mrs India World 2020-2021 , powered by the Deltin, Daman, was held on January 23, 2021 at The Deltin, Daman. Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was crowned ...

France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption, sentenced to jail

A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2...

GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh cr for fifth month, rise 7% to Rs 1.13 lakh cr in Feb

GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the fifth month in a row in February, rising 7 per cent annually to over Rs 1.13 lakh crore, indicating economic recovery, the finance ministry said on Monday.Goods and Services Tax GST c...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Streets major averages rose 1.5 on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery. Shares of cruise liner and hote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021