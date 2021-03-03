Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

Late last year, Google announced a new interface for Vault, an information governance and eDiscovery tool for Workspace. However, the classic interface is still available at ediscovery.google.com and matters, retention rules, and audit log data get synced between the interfaces.

Starting May 24, 2021, the classic Google Vault interface will redirect to the new interface, with no option to revert back, Google said on Tuesday. Google noted that it won't impact the existing Vault setup.

The new Google Vault interface includes all the core functionality from the classic interface and makes it easier to navigate the tool. It also includes new productivity features for faster task completion.

Following are the improvements in the new interface:

When you first sign in, you'll now see a home page with up to three options: Retention, Matters, and Reporting.

Custom rules are now listed in a sortable, filterable table.

When you set up retention rules and holds, step-by-step flows with more tooltips guide you through the process.

When you explore search results and hold reports, you keep your context. Clicking an item opens a side panel instead of taking you to a new page.

The new Google Vault interface is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Business customers and customers with the Vault add-on license. It is worth noting that the revamped tool is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, and Business Standard customers, or G Suite Basic customers.