Left Menu

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

Until now it was often not possible to move files originally created by users whose accounts are suspended as they can't be added as members of a shared drive. Notably, Admins can suspend an account to temporarily block a user's access to your organization's Google services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-03-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 06:40 IST
File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives
Representative image

Google has added the ability for file editors to add files owned by suspended accounts to a shared drive in Google Drive as long as their admins allow them to do so.

Until now it was often not possible to move files originally created by users whose accounts are suspended as they can't be added as members of a shared drive. Notably, Admins can suspend an account to temporarily block a user's access to your organization's Google services.

Shared drives are used to store, search, and access files with a team with admins having the ability to let file editors in their organization move content from My Drive to shared drives, as long as the file owner is a member of the shared drive.

The new settings are fully rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. To access the new settings, head over to the Admin console > Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs > Migration settings > Allow users to migrate files to shared drives.

The new settings are available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Business and Nonprofits customers.

It is worth mentioning that the new settings are not available to Google Workspace Business Starter and G Suite Basic customers.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says it will guard against interference by external forces in Hong Kong

China will resolutely guard against and deter interference by external forces in Hong Kongs affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report released on Friday at the start of Chinas annual session of parliament, the National Peoples Con...

China announces 'over 6 per cent' economic growth target, tech plans

Chinas top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.The ruling Communist ...

Biden deputy budget nominee Young wins Republican plaudits; House Democrats want her in top job

Shalanda Young, President Joe Bidens nominee to be his deputy budget director who has emerged as the top contender for budget director after the nomination of Neera Tanden was withdrawn, won praise from Republican lawmakers on Thursday for ...

CK

CK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021