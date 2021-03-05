File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

Google has added the ability for file editors to add files owned by suspended accounts to a shared drive in Google Drive as long as their admins allow them to do so.

Until now it was often not possible to move files originally created by users whose accounts are suspended as they can't be added as members of a shared drive. Notably, Admins can suspend an account to temporarily block a user's access to your organization's Google services.

Shared drives are used to store, search, and access files with a team with admins having the ability to let file editors in their organization move content from My Drive to shared drives, as long as the file owner is a member of the shared drive.

The new settings are fully rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. To access the new settings, head over to the Admin console > Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs > Migration settings > Allow users to migrate files to shared drives.

The new settings are available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Business and Nonprofits customers.

It is worth mentioning that the new settings are not available to Google Workspace Business Starter and G Suite Basic customers.