Mexico's GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its Metro Optical network in Cancun

05-03-2021
Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the company's optical networking and broadband access products for their state-of-the-art, high-capacity fiber-optic network expansion in the Cancun region of Mexico.

GigNet is a premier digital infrastructure company with a comprehensive digital services portfolio of Internet, Wi-Fi, fiber-to-the-home, and other advanced solutions for hospitality and enterprise customers in Mexico. To support the rapid growth of GigNet's 'Smart Communities' business segment for planned developments across the region, Tejas Networks will supply its full range of last-mile access products based on GPON/NG-PON fiber broadband technology, ultra-converged packet aggregation products based on MPLS-TP/PTN technology, and terabit-scale optical backbone products based on OTN/DWDM technology, all centrally managed by a universal and versatile SDN-ready network management system (NMS).

Paul A. Moore, Chairman & CEO of GigNet, said, ''GigNet prides itself for being the broadband provider of choice for sophisticated business customers and developers in Mexico demanding the strictest reliability, quality, and service-level guarantees. GigNet has ambitious plans in Cancun and Riviera Maya as the leader in the digital transformation for enterprises, residential developers, and service providers seeking high-speed connectivity and access to services such as streaming, cloud services, social media, biometric security, and data analytics. We selected Tejas for their innovative, software-defined hardware™ architecture that enables extreme service agility and seamless feature upgrades to new technologies, to help us maintain our competitive advantage. They have also demonstrated outstanding technical support capabilities locally in Mexico and have been very responsive to our rapidly accelerating customer installations.'' Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, ''We are delighted to partner with GigNet as they increase their robust, flexible and scalable network to profitably deliver premium, SLA-driven services to their customers, using our innovative products. We are excited that they have selected our end-to-end optical and access products, for this prestigious network in Mexico.'' About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops, and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among the top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

