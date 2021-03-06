Left Menu

Apple leads global smartwatch market with 40% share in Q4 2020: Counterpoint

Apple continues to lead the global smartwatch market with 6% YoY growth. The company shipped 12.9 million units of the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE, accounting for a 40% market share in Q4 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:32 IST
Apple leads global smartwatch market with 40% share in Q4 2020: Counterpoint

In 2020, the global smartwatch shipments rose only 1.5% due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Apple, Samsung and Huawei driving the market, according to the latest report from Counterpoint Research.

Apple continues to lead the global smartwatch market with 6% YoY growth. The company shipped 12.9 million units of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, accounting for a 40% market share in Q4 2020.

Samsung grabbed the second spot with 1% YoY growth in shipments, rebounding in the latter half of the year with the launch of the Galaxy 3 Watch. The South Korean technology giant accounted for a 10% market share in Q4 2020.

According to the Counterpoint report, Huawei helped drive the growth of the overall smartwatch market with its shipments growing 26% YoY despite the restrictions imposed by the US government. HONOR also performed well and its shipments doubled from 2019.

"The smartwatch market is being driven by three premium brands - Apple, Samsung and Huawei. We believe the ASPs will continue to rise over the next two to three years as these companies' flagship models continue to lead," said Sujeong Lim, Counterpoint Senior Analyst.

Fitbit which was recently acquired by Google accounted for 7% of the global smartwatch market share while China's BBK captured 6% shares. Other Chinese players such as Amazfit and Xiaomi also witnessed double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Lim expects that Apple's success with the Watch SE model will likely spur other brands like Samsung to release similar variants, moving closer to the mass market.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hearing adjourned till April 27 on suit seeking to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till April 27 hearing on a civil suit seeking restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said. On December 24 last year, the Sa...

U.S. Senate adopts COVID-19 jobless benefit compromise, superseding Republican measure

The U.S. Senate on Saturday approved a Democratic compromise measure setting federal unemployment benefits for workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic at 300 per week through Sept. 6, under President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief ...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as UN envoy calls for action

Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon on Saturday, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021