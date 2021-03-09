Left Menu

Ferrari's Formula One pulls up on fashion lane with Armani clothing deal

Tuesday's deal adds to a 2019 manufacturing agreement Ferrari has with Armani to produce garments sold in the luxury carmaker's stores, as part of its wider plan to enhance its brand through new clothing and accessory collections, entertainment offers and other services.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ferrari's Formula One team has singed a multi year agreement with Giorgio Armani, which will supply branded clothing for all the racing team's off-track duties, Scuderia Ferrari and the Italian fashion house said on Tuesday. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the team's management and technical staff will wear a range of Giorgio Armani navy blue garments and accessories during official events and while travelling to Formula 1 races, they said in two separate statements, without disclosing financial details.

"Today, more than ever, we need to pull together as a system to promote Italian excellence, creating a synergic dialogue among different disciplines," founder Giorgio Armani said. Tuesday's deal adds to a 2019 manufacturing agreement Ferrari has with Armani to produce garments sold in the luxury carmaker's stores, as part of its wider plan to enhance its brand through new clothing and accessory collections, entertainment offers and other services.

