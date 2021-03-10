Samsung switches on first 5G network in New Zealand with Spark

Samsung, in collaboration with Spark New Zealand, has launched a 5G network in central Christchurch. The launch marks Samsung's first network installation in the country, enabling New Zealanders to experience ultra-fast connectivity and low latency of the next-generation mobile technology.

The 5G network launch in Christchurch also marks the country's first new commercial radio network vendor in more than a decade, the companies said on Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to work with Spark in building its 5G network. This project in Christchurch marks another milestone in Samsung's 5G journey. We have built a strong following in New Zealand through our mobile devices, so we are pleased to be able to take the next step in advancing a reliable, secure 5G network and offer an end-to-end solution," said MinSu Chu, Managing Director and Head of Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

Christchurch is the sixth location in New Zealand to have access to Spark's 5G on both wireless broadband and mobile. Other locations include Auckland, Dunedin, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Te Awamutu. By extending 5G accessibility, Spark is advancing its goal of helping New Zealanders grow in a digital world.

Spark's new 5G network is the first deployment of Samsung's latest 5G RAN solutions in New Zealand, including the company's Massive MIMO radio, one of the lightest and most compact network radios in the market.

Samsung's Massive MIMO radio features a slim design profile that provides space savings on tower tops. Using advanced 3D beamforming technology, it also delivers improved capacity and effectively extends network coverage.

Commenting on this development, Spark Technology Lead Renee Mateparae, said, "Launching our 5G network in the South Island's largest city with our new mobile network vendor, Samsung, has us well on the way to have 5G deployed nationwide by 2023, provided we secure the necessary long-term rights to 5G spectrum."