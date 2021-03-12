Spotify adds support for 36 new languages on mobile; includes Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi

Last month, Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, announced that the service would soon become available in 36 new languages and now the company has started rolling out the support for new languages on its mobile app, bringing the platform total to 62 languages.

The expansion is in line with Spotify's commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem. The update brings 36 new languages including several local Indian languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Bhojpuri, among others. The new languages are already available on the web platform.

Here's the full list of new languages that the Spotify mobile app has added support for:

Afrikaans

Amharic

Azerbaijani

Bengali

Bhojpuri

Bulgarian

Simplified Chinese

Croatian

Danish

Estonian

Filipino

Gujarati

Hindi

Icelandic

Kannada

Latvian

Lithuanian

Malayalam

Marathi

Nepali

Norwegian

Odia

Persian

Portuguese for Portugal

Eastern Punjabi

Western Punjabi

Romanian

Serbian

Slovak

Slovenian

Swahili

Tamil

Telugu

Ukrainian

Urdu

Zulu

Late last month, Spotify announced its expansion in more than 80 new markets across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, representing more than 1 billion people.

"These market and language expansions allow us to engage with more listeners, in more places, in more languages. By reaching more people, we are giving millions of new creators the opportunity to build a career, while connecting existing creators with new audiences," Spotify said.