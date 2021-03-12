Left Menu

Spotify adds support for 36 new languages on mobile; includes Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi

The expansion is in line with Spotify's commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem. The update brings 36 new languages including several local Indian languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Bhojpuri, among others. The new languages are already available on the web platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:14 IST
Spotify adds support for 36 new languages on mobile; includes Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Last month, Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, announced that the service would soon become available in 36 new languages and now the company has started rolling out the support for new languages on its mobile app, bringing the platform total to 62 languages.

The expansion is in line with Spotify's commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem. The update brings 36 new languages including several local Indian languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Bhojpuri, among others. The new languages are already available on the web platform.

Here's the full list of new languages that the Spotify mobile app has added support for:

  • Afrikaans
  • Amharic
  • Azerbaijani
  • Bengali
  • Bhojpuri
  • Bulgarian
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Croatian
  • Danish
  • Estonian
  • Filipino
  • Gujarati
  • Hindi
  • Icelandic
  • Kannada
  • Latvian
  • Lithuanian
  • Malayalam
  • Marathi
  • Nepali
  • Norwegian
  • Odia
  • Persian
  • Portuguese for Portugal
  • Eastern Punjabi
  • Western Punjabi
  • Romanian
  • Serbian
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Swahili
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu
  • Zulu

Late last month, Spotify announced its expansion in more than 80 new markets across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, representing more than 1 billion people.

"These market and language expansions allow us to engage with more listeners, in more places, in more languages. By reaching more people, we are giving millions of new creators the opportunity to build a career, while connecting existing creators with new audiences," Spotify said.

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Servic...

Study finds 3D structure responsible for gene expression

Researchers from Northwestern University during a recent study, for the first time peered inside a human cell in order to have a look at a multi-subunit machine that is responsible for regulating gene expression. The study was published in ...

Two dead, 8 injured in UP road crash

Two people were killed and eight others seriously injured on Friday when the tempo in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district on Friday, police said.The three-wheeler overturned...

President Ramaphosacommends National Khoi-San Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the National Khoi-San Council NKC for its efforts over many years to ensure recognition of the status of Khoi-San communities.The President met with the delegation of the NKC led by its chairperson, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021