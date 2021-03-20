Business brief

Technology company IDEMIA has announced the launch of 'GREENCONNECT', an environmentally-friendly offer aimed at supporting mobile operators' switch to sustainable practices. IDEMIA's 'GREENCONNECT' suite of solutions and services will give mobile operators scope to shift from traditional products to a package of offers including use of green materials and less plastic and paper waste via recycled plastic SIM cards, paper blisters and raw fiber packaging, the company said in a statement.

