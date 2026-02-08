Left Menu

Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development

Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister, highlighted the state's educational advancements as crucial to India's development. At DPG College's annual festival, he emphasized the importance of improving education and the strides made since 2014. The government aims to prepare youth for global competition with quality education and modern infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:31 IST
Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, emphasized the pivotal role of education in India's development during his address at the annual festival 'Saarang' at DPG College. The event in Sector 34 marked a gathering that included former Deputy Speaker Gopichand Gehlot.

Singh highlighted the transformation of Gurugram and southern Haryana from being perceived as developmentally lagging to gaining global recognition through industrialization and real estate investments. Despite these achievements, he stressed the necessity of educational improvements.

Since 2014, under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, significant efforts have been made to enhance education infrastructure and align it with industry needs. These steps aim to equip Haryana's youth for global competitiveness, contributing to the broader vision of a developed India and Haryana.

TRENDING

1
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
2
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India
3
India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: HM Amit Shah in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: H...

 India
4
Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order issue; it is ideology-driven challenge: Amit Shah

Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order iss...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026