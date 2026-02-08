Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development
Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister, highlighted the state's educational advancements as crucial to India's development. At DPG College's annual festival, he emphasized the importance of improving education and the strides made since 2014. The government aims to prepare youth for global competition with quality education and modern infrastructure.
Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, emphasized the pivotal role of education in India's development during his address at the annual festival 'Saarang' at DPG College. The event in Sector 34 marked a gathering that included former Deputy Speaker Gopichand Gehlot.
Singh highlighted the transformation of Gurugram and southern Haryana from being perceived as developmentally lagging to gaining global recognition through industrialization and real estate investments. Despite these achievements, he stressed the necessity of educational improvements.
Since 2014, under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, significant efforts have been made to enhance education infrastructure and align it with industry needs. These steps aim to equip Haryana's youth for global competitiveness, contributing to the broader vision of a developed India and Haryana.
