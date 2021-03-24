Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Google Cloud has teamed up with Unreal Engine, the open and advanced real-time 3D creation game engine, and chipmaker NVIDIA to launch new virtual showroom experiences for automakers.

With the NVIDIA RTX platform on Google Cloud, the virtual automotive showrooms provide interactive 3D experiences, photorealistic materials and environments, and up to 4K cloud streaming on mobile and connected devices. They also provide granular personalization options- from selecting paint color to wheel anodization to interior finish, and more.

"These showrooms will be a game-changer for how consumers interact with their favorite products online, especially now during a pandemic. Most importantly, customers can interact with and customize a virtual car model at their leisure, any time of the day, and from any location," said Sean Young, Director of Global Business Development, Manufacturing at NVIDIA.

In collaboration with MHP, management and IT consulting subsidiary of Porsche, and MONKEYWAY, Google Cloud on Tuesday unveiled its first virtual showroom - the Pagani Immersive Experience Platform - designed for Italian Luxury Hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili.

Within the virtual automotive showroom, viewers can also explore cars via an expansive cinematic 3D experience, powered by NVIDIA RTX real-time ray-tracing technology in Unreal Engine and leveraging the scalability of Google Cloud, each showroom can support thousands of concurrent users worldwide.

More specifically, the Pagani Immersive Experience Platform, allows viewers to customize the hypercar's unique details such as tinted exposed carbon fibre options, stripes patterns, wheels, brake calipers, interior leather and stitching etc. along with the ability to animate car features, including opening doors, rolling down windows, and removing the hardtop. After custom configuring their car, viewers can take it for a virtual drive on a real race track.

"Working with MHP, Google Cloud, Unreal Engine, and NVIDIA has enabled us to provide an even more sophisticated, yet incredibly simple, customization experience, and to show off our models' state-of-the-art features," said Carlo Stola, Customer Relations Manager at Pagani.