Left Menu

Motor racing-Oracle cloud partnership puts the wind in Red Bull's sails

Red Bull principal Christian Horner spoke of incremental performance gains and said Oracle becoming the team's official cloud infrastructure partner 'sets us up for the future' and was also significant for the Liberty Media-owned sport. "The U.S. is really investing in Formula One, it sees it as a global platform now and I think shows like Netflix have obviously helped to generate that kind of coverage and exposure," he told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:32 IST
Motor racing-Oracle cloud partnership puts the wind in Red Bull's sails
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Red Bull and software giant Oracle announced a Formula One partnership on Thursday that they said also reflected the sport's growing appeal to U.S. fans and corporate America.

Red Bull recently teamed up with global retailer Walmart while IT services multinational Cognizant are now title sponsors of Aston Martin. New York-based investment group MSP Sports Capital took a significant minority stake in McLaren in December and Dorilton Capital acquired Williams last year, making them the second U.S.-owned team after Haas.

Oracle's chief marketing officer Ariel Kelman told Reuters U.S. interest in F1 was growing rapidly and Netflix's highly-rated 'Drive to Survive' documentary series had brought new fans. Season three has been released ahead of Sunday's opening race in Bahrain.

"I think this Netflix series has had a massive impact on getting Americans excited about the sport and then of course for the American corporations to get involved," said Kelman. Red Bull principal Christian Horner spoke of incremental performance gains and said Oracle becoming the team's official cloud infrastructure partner 'sets us up for the future' and was also significant for the Liberty Media-owned sport.

"The U.S. is really investing in Formula One, it sees it as a global platform now and I think shows like Netflix have obviously helped to generate that kind of coverage and exposure," he told Reuters. Both sides said Red Bull fans could expect a better experience, with tailored data feeds.

"Giving more data to the fans with a one-size fits all linear broadcast, you can only put so much on screen before you start to offend and bother the people who don't want a lot on screen," said Kelman. "With a second screen experience the fans can choose what additional data they would like to have. I think this is an area where teams are going to look to innovate.

"I predict its going to be pretty big in Formula One and that Oracle and Red Bull Racing are really going to be in the lead there." Oracle are also big in yachting, through billionaire founder Larry Ellison's America's Cup successes and high-speed SailGP series -- Formula One on water.

"When I started talking to Larry about doing this kind of a partnership, it was a natural extension of the success that Larry delivered with SailGP," said Kelman. "It's like 'let's go find very, very exciting and high-performance-use cases of our technology that can inspire people and just show how we can help these organisations win."

Red Bull's track rivals Mercedes, winners of the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, are part-owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos, backers of Briton Ben Ainslie's America's Cup challenge. Horner would not rule out a future involvement in SailGP and said Red Bull technical director Adrian Newey, who has worked with Ainslie, was 'super-excited' to have Oracle on board.

"Oracle have their own racing series with SailGP and through our advanced technology division of course there are always synergies that we are looking at," said Horner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Physical fitness crucial for securing place in Army, says SC

Physical fitness is crucial for securing a place in the Army and while exercising judicial review, courts must be circumspect on dealing with policies prescribed for Armed Forces personnel on physical and mental fitness, the Supreme Court s...

Politicians have no business talking about how people dress: Irani on CM's ripped jeans remarks

Politicians have no business talking about how people dress because ultimately their service is of policy making and ensuring rule of law, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday, reacting to the controversi...

U.S., EU to intensify negotiations on privacy shield framework -statement

The United States and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-U.S. privacy shield framework to comply with a July 2020 ruling by Europes highest court that a transatlantic data transfer deal was inva...

PM's pvt sector thrust creates tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs: Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modis thrust on the private sector presents a tsunami of opportunities for the countrys entrepreneurs, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021