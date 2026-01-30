Left Menu

NFL-Americans expected to bet $1.76 billion on Super Bowl, AGA says

A record $1.76 billion will be legally wagered in the United States on next week's Super Bowl ‌match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the American Gaming Association said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:43 IST
NFL-Americans expected to bet $1.76 billion on Super Bowl, AGA says

A record $1.76 billion will be legally wagered in the United States on next week's Super Bowl ‌match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the American Gaming Association said on Friday. The trade group representing ⁠the U.S. casino industry said the figure, a nearly 27% year-over-year increase, reflects the continued growth and strength of the legal, state- and tribal-regulated sports betting ​market.

"No single event brings fans together like the Super Bowl, and this ‍record figure shows just how much Americans enjoy sports betting as part of the experience," AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in a news release. "By choosing legal, regulated sportsbooks, ⁠fans are ‌having fun while ⁠supporting a safe and responsible market."

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ‍ban on sports betting. Since the ruling, 38 states and the District of Columbia ​have now legalized sports betting in some form. Earlier this week an analysis ⁠released by Legal Sports Report, in partnership with the Sports Betting Alliance, forecast that $1.71 billion will ⁠be legally wagered in the United States on the Super Bowl.

The NFL's championship game creates an annual betting bonanza and this year's edition will ⁠be played on February 8 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks, headed back to ⁠the Super Bowl ‌for the first time since 2015, are favored to beat a Patriots team seeking a record seventh championship and ⁠first since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026