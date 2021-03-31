Left Menu

U.S., Japan, S.Korea officials to discuss North Korea in a meeting on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 08:22 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan will on Friday meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts and discuss issues including maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a White House statement said late on Tuesday.

North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy.

Sullivan will meet National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura of Japan and National Security Adviser Suh Hoon of South Korea at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the White House statement added.

