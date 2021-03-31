Left Menu

Five Lightweight Android Emulators To Play Android Games on PC

Arcadia | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

If you ever wanted to play an Android game on your PC or run any Android app on your PC then you would be happy to know that this is possible with the help of Android Emulators. With an Android Emulator, you will be able to run any Android App/Game on your PC without any problem but there is a little problem.

The problem is that most of the Android Emulators are quite heavy and unless your PC is stacked up with specs, it will struggle when trying to use an emulator. So, for that reason, we have created a list of 5 Lightweight Android Emulators To Play Android Games on PC, however, keep one thing in mind that if a game is a graphics-heavy one then you will definitely need a fully stacked PC.

NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is another great choice for lightweight Android emulators. The emulator is developed with the main focus of playing Android games on PC. NoxPlayer has a simple and sleek interface that is user-friendly and can be used by anyone without any trouble.

NoxPlayer provides excellent gaming performance without consuming much system resources and you can even configure and customize the controls for yourself.

Droid4x

Droid4x is also a good lightweight Android emulator that you can use to play Android games on a PC without consuming much system resources. You can easily enjoy most of the Android apps and games without having any issues. If you are a developer then you can even use it to test your apps.

It is a good choice for an emulator using which you can play Android apps and games on your PC and that too without using much of the system resources.

Phoenix OS

Phoenix OS is an Android emulator that is different from the rest of the Android emulators. It is a lightweight emulator that is similar to Chrome OS. Unlike other emulators, Phoenix OS is very lightweight with a simple and clean interface.

You can enjoy most of your favorite Android apps and games on Phoenix OS without any issue as the emulator is lightweight and doesn't use too many system resources.

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is a lightweight emulator that will be able to handle most of the Android games for you. The emulator is focused particularly on emulating Android games on PC. BlueStacks Play also lets you customize the controls and also has support for gamepads.

BlueStacks is a good choice for a lightweight emulator that requires very little resources from your PC. It is a free emulator that will be able to handle most of the Android apps and games without consuming many resources.

LDPlayer

LDPlayer is another lightweight emulator that deserves to be on the list. It is a promising emulator that lets you enjoy your favorite Android apps and game for free. The emulator has a user-friendly interface that is very easy to use.

LDPlayer not only provides speed and stability but also has additional features too such as multitasking. It is a good choice for a lightweight Android emulator that can run most of the Android apps and games even on minimal resources.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

