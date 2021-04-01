Left Menu

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

Apart from adding 10 new regions, Samsung is expanding the TV Plus experience with a more refined app experience, new Smart TV features and new art and lifestyle content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:26 IST
10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service
By May 2021, the Samsung TV Plus service will be available in up to 23 countries globally including nine new European countries - the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland and Portugal. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung TV Plus, the free Smart TV video service which provides instant access to news, sports, entertainment and more content, is expanding to 10 additional countries globally. This expansion follows the recent rollout of the service in Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

In India, Samsung TV Plus was launched on March 31st and is available on any Samsung Smart TVs launched after 2017. Currently, it offers 27 channels, including 22 global channels and 5 Indian local channels including Republic, 9xm, and The Q.

By May 2021, the service will be available in up to 23 countries globally including nine new European countries - the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland and Portugal.

Apart from adding 10 new regions, Samsung is expanding the TV Plus experience with a more refined app experience, new Smart TV features and new art and lifestyle content.

For art enthusiasts, Samsung TV Plus will soon be adding a variety of new channels to its global linear TV lineup, including Loupe 4K, the art platform's first-ever 4K streaming art channel which was launched in the U.S. last week.

Starting this month, the Samsung TV Plus mobile app will expand to India, Canada, the U.K. and Germany and in the first half of 2021, app users in France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria will also be able to enjoy mobile Samsung TV Plus experiences.

The Samsung TV Plus mobile app is freely available on the Galaxy Store and Google Play in select regions for select Galaxy device users running Android 8.0 or above OS versions.

"The growth of Samsung TV Plus has everything to do with the quality of the content, the ease of access and the multi-screen experiences offered. We are working hard to deliver more to our customers wherever they are - including our mobile offering," said Sang Kim, SVP of Product & Marketing for Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy beats Lithuania 2-0 to extend perfect qualifying run

Roberto Mancinis halftime changes made an immediate impact as Italy won 2-0 in Lithuania to take control of Group C with its third straight victory in World Cup qualifying.Substitute Stefano Sensi scored three minutes after the break and It...

Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown

George Floyds struggle with three police officers trying to arrest him, seen on body-camera video, included Floyds panicky cries of Im sorry, Im sorry and Im claustrophobic as the officers tried to push Floyd into the back of a police SUV.A...

Chairman of KCC Chung Mong-jin sent to official trial for 'omitting the borrowed-name company'

Seoul South Korea, April 1 ANIGlobal Economic Chairman of KCC Chung Mong-jin, who is accused of omitting the information of the borrowed-name company in reports to the Fair Trade Commission, has been sent to a formal trial. According to the...

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. It happened at around 530 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021