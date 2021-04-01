10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

Samsung TV Plus, the free Smart TV video service which provides instant access to news, sports, entertainment and more content, is expanding to 10 additional countries globally. This expansion follows the recent rollout of the service in Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

In India, Samsung TV Plus was launched on March 31st and is available on any Samsung Smart TVs launched after 2017. Currently, it offers 27 channels, including 22 global channels and 5 Indian local channels including Republic, 9xm, and The Q.

By May 2021, the service will be available in up to 23 countries globally including nine new European countries - the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland and Portugal.

Apart from adding 10 new regions, Samsung is expanding the TV Plus experience with a more refined app experience, new Smart TV features and new art and lifestyle content.

For art enthusiasts, Samsung TV Plus will soon be adding a variety of new channels to its global linear TV lineup, including Loupe 4K, the art platform's first-ever 4K streaming art channel which was launched in the U.S. last week.

Starting this month, the Samsung TV Plus mobile app will expand to India, Canada, the U.K. and Germany and in the first half of 2021, app users in France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria will also be able to enjoy mobile Samsung TV Plus experiences.

The Samsung TV Plus mobile app is freely available on the Galaxy Store and Google Play in select regions for select Galaxy device users running Android 8.0 or above OS versions.

"The growth of Samsung TV Plus has everything to do with the quality of the content, the ease of access and the multi-screen experiences offered. We are working hard to deliver more to our customers wherever they are - including our mobile offering," said Sang Kim, SVP of Product & Marketing for Samsung Electronics.