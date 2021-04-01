Oppo F19 arriving on April 6th; boasts 33W fast-charging, 48MP triple camera

The Oppo F19 smartphone will be launched in India on April 6 at 12:00 PM, the company said on Thursday. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.

As confirmed by the company, the Oppo F19 will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 33W Flash Charge that is claimed to deliver 5.5 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charging.

Fastest in the history of OPPO.⚡ ​Get set and get excited, we're bringing the all-new #OPPOF19 with the superfast OPPO 33W Flash Charge in the Fastest Launch Ever on 6th April, 12PM with @Zakirism. Stay tuned! #FastestLaunch pic.twitter.com/mkz7BHnnG2 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 1, 2021

The video teaser also suggests that the Oppo F19 will house a 48MP AI triple camera at the back and a left-aligned punch-hole on the front for the selfie snapper.

Further, recent leaks suggest that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 custom skin.

The triple rear camera setup onboard the Oppo F19 will likely include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there will be 16-megapixel snapper on the front.

Connectivity options will include- WiFi; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS/A-GPS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

The Oppo F19 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.