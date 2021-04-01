New software update brings April security patch to Realme 8 Pro

The Realme 8 Pro has started receiving a new software update that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to April 2021. This is the second OTA update for the device since its launch last week.

The update - arriving with version number RMX3081_11_A.27 - weighs in at nearly 330MB. Apart from the security patch, the latest update includes a couple of improvements and fixes for the Realme 8 Pro.

Here's the complete Realme 8 Pro update changelog:

Security

Android security patch: April 2021

Camera

Added Hyper motion SLO-MO mode of the rear camera

Update watermark style

Fixed the flicker issue of taking photos with the rear camera in some scenarios

Fixed the probabilistic color shifts issue of the rear camera

Network

Added support for VoWiFi function of Vi India carrier (India)

System

Fixed the probabilistic issue of unable to swipe down to expand the status bar when power on

Fixed the probabilistic issue of prompting reset failed in the notification bar

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > Software Update.

Realme 8 Pro: Specifications

Speaking of specifications, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The processor is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro has a 108-megapixel quad-camera array at the back and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies. The rear camera supports up to 4K/30fps video recording while the front camera allows for 1080P/30fps video shooting.

The device is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast-charging via a USB Type-C port. It runs on realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.