Left Menu

New software update brings April security patch to Realme 8 Pro

The update - arriving with version number RMX3081_11_A.27 - weighs in at nearly 330MB. Apart from the security patch, the latest update includes a couple of improvements and fixes for the Realme 8 Pro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:15 IST
New software update brings April security patch to Realme 8 Pro
The Realme 8 Pro has started receiving a new software update that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to April 2021.

The Realme 8 Pro has started receiving a new software update that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to April 2021. This is the second OTA update for the device since its launch last week.

The update - arriving with version number RMX3081_11_A.27 - weighs in at nearly 330MB. Apart from the security patch, the latest update includes a couple of improvements and fixes for the Realme 8 Pro.

Here's the complete Realme 8 Pro update changelog:

Security

  • Android security patch: April 2021

Camera

  • Added Hyper motion SLO-MO mode of the rear camera
  • Update watermark style
  • Fixed the flicker issue of taking photos with the rear camera in some scenarios
  • Fixed the probabilistic color shifts issue of the rear camera

Network

  • Added support for VoWiFi function of Vi India carrier (India)

System

  • Fixed the probabilistic issue of unable to swipe down to expand the status bar when power on
  • Fixed the probabilistic issue of prompting reset failed in the notification bar

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > Software Update.

Realme 8 Pro: Specifications

Speaking of specifications, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The processor is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro has a 108-megapixel quad-camera array at the back and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies. The rear camera supports up to 4K/30fps video recording while the front camera allows for 1080P/30fps video shooting.

The device is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast-charging via a USB Type-C port. It runs on realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eicher Motors' VECV logs sales of 7,037 units in March

Eicher Motors on Thursday reported total sales of 7,037 units for its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial VehiclesVECV in March 2021.VECV had sold total 1,499 units of commercial vehicles in March last year when COVID-19 induced lockdown affe...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar protesters burn military's constitution as U.N. envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

Myanmar activists burned copies of a military-framed constitution on Thursday two months after the junta seized power, as a U.N. special envoy warned of the risk of a bloodbath because of an intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. My...

Poland reports new daily record of 35,251 coronavirus cases

Poland reported new daily record of 35,251 coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, as the country grapples with a third wave of the pandemic that has pushed its health service to its limits.In total, the country of 38 mi...

Poland to spend extra 30 bln zlotys to support companies amid lockdowns -PM

Poland will increase its support scheme for the economy amid the pandemic lockdown by around 30 billion zlotys 7.63 billion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The government announced more restrictions last month to stop t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021