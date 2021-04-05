Left Menu

Nokia India launches TWS earphones with hybrid ANC tech, IPX7 water resistance rating

The Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds are claimed to provide upto 5.5 hours of single charge playback and an additional 22 hours with the case. With ANC on, the wireless earbuds are claimed to offer 4.5 hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with a fully charged case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:45 IST
Nokia India launches TWS earphones with hybrid ANC tech, IPX7 water resistance rating
The Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds are claimed to provide upto 5.5 hours of single charge playback and an additional 22 hours with the case. With ANC on, the wireless earbuds are claimed to offer 4.5 hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the case.

Nokia today unveiled True Wireless (TWS) Earphones T3110 in India along with the Bluetooth Headset T2000. The true wireless earbuds come with a waterproof snug fit design and easy to use controls.

The Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 are priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale on April 9th via Flipkart in a single Charcoal Black color. The earbuds are accompanied by a charging case and a USB Type-C charging cable. In addition, buyers will get 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 667 per month.

We are delighted to introduce two new offerings by Nokia in the space of audio devices, as the category sees high demand and growth. It will further enable us to cater to the professional, personal, and entertainment needs of consumers.

Chanakya Gupta, VP, Private Brands at Flipkart

Specifications

Coming to the specifications and features, the Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds come with an ergonomic snug fit design and IPX7 water resistance rating. The earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and three microphones.

The Google Assistant and Siri-enabled wireless earbuds come with easy to use controls and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

The Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds are claimed to provide upto 5.5 hours of single charge playback and an additional 22 hours with the case. With ANC on, the wireless earbuds are claimed to offer 4.5 hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with a fully charged case.

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021