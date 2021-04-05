Nokia India launches TWS earphones with hybrid ANC tech, IPX7 water resistance rating

Nokia today unveiled True Wireless (TWS) Earphones T3110 in India along with the Bluetooth Headset T2000. The true wireless earbuds come with a waterproof snug fit design and easy to use controls.

The Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 are priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale on April 9th via Flipkart in a single Charcoal Black color. The earbuds are accompanied by a charging case and a USB Type-C charging cable. In addition, buyers will get 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 667 per month.

We are delighted to introduce two new offerings by Nokia in the space of audio devices, as the category sees high demand and growth. It will further enable us to cater to the professional, personal, and entertainment needs of consumers. Chanakya Gupta, VP, Private Brands at Flipkart

Specifications

Coming to the specifications and features, the Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds come with an ergonomic snug fit design and IPX7 water resistance rating. The earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and three microphones.

The Google Assistant and Siri-enabled wireless earbuds come with easy to use controls and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

The Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds are claimed to provide upto 5.5 hours of single charge playback and an additional 22 hours with the case. With ANC on, the wireless earbuds are claimed to offer 4.5 hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with a fully charged case.