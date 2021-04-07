Left Menu

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings -email

Google research manager Samy Bengio said on Tuesday he was resigning, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, in a blow to the Alphabet Inc unit after the firings of his colleagues who questioned paper review and diversity practices.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 07:45 IST
Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings -email
Image Credit: Twitter(@caesars)

Google research manager Samy Bengio said on Tuesday he was resigning, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, in a blow to the Alphabet Inc unit after the firings of his colleagues who questioned paper review and diversity practices. Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned to protest the dismissal of artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Timnit Gebru, Bengio is the highest-profile employee yet to depart.

Google confirmed Bengio's resignation and his email. Bengio did not respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg earlier reported the news. A distinguished scientist at Google, Bengio spent about 14 years at the company and was among its first employees involved in a decade-old project known as Google Brain that advanced algorithms crucial to the functioning of various modern AI systems.

Andrew Ng, an early Brain member who now runs software startup Landing AI, said Bengio "has been instrumental to moving forward AI technology and ethics." Another founding member, Jeff Dean, now oversees Google's thousands of researchers. Google Brain researcher Sara Hooker in a tweet described Bengio's departure as "a huge loss for Google."

In the internal email Bengio had sent, he said he decided to leave Google to pursue "other exciting opportunities" and that his last day would be April 28. Google fired staff scientist Margaret Mitchell in February after alleging she transferred electronic files out of the company. It fired fellow researcher Gebru in December after she threatened to quit rather than retract a paper.

Mitchell has said she tried "to raise concerns about race and gender inequity and speak up about Google's problematic firing of Dr. Gebru." Gebru has said the company wanted to suppress her criticism of its products and its efforts to increase workforce diversity. Google has said it accepted her offer to resign. Bengio had defended the pair, who co-led a team of about a dozen people researching ethical issues related to AI software. In December, Bengio wrote on Facebook that he was stunned that Gebru, whom he was managing, was removed from the company without him being consulted.

Though he did not mention the firings in his farewell note, they influenced his decision to resign, people familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Bengio wrote in the email, "I learned so much with all of you, in terms of machine learning research of course, but also on how difficult yet important it is to organize a large team of researchers so as to promote long term ambitious research, exploration, rigor, diversity, and inclusion."

Nicolas Le Roux, a Google Brain researcher, told Reuters that Bengio had devoted himself to making the research organization more inclusive and "created a space where everyone felt welcome." Google recently moved oversight of the AI ethics team from Bengio to vice president Marian Croak. In February, Croak told staff at a town hall that Google wanted management that could focus fully on that area, saying it had just been a small part of what Bengio was supporting.

Google also pledged several changes at the town hall aiming to regain researchers' trust, Reuters previously reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021