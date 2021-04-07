Intel's most advanced, highest performance data center platform launched

Intel on Tuesday unveiled its most advanced, highest performance data center platform -3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable - which is claimed to deliver a significant performance increase compared with the prior generation, an average 46% percent increased performance.

Code-named "Ice Lake", the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are built on the company's 10nm process technology, delivering up to 40 cores per processor and up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system. They support up to 6TB of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket.

The new processors also add enhanced platform capabilities including Intel Software Guard Extension (Intel SGX) for built-in security, and Intel Crypto Acceleration and Intel DL Boost for AI acceleration. The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable are the only data center processors with built-in AI acceleration and with the latest optimizations, the processors deliver 74% faster AI performance compared with the previous generation.

On the security front, the processors leverage Intel SGX that protects sensitive code and data with the smallest potential attack surface within the system. With new features including Intel Total Memory Encryption and Intel Platform Firmware Resilience, the processors address today's most pressing data protection concerns.

Further, the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors feature built-in Intel Crypto Acceleration that delivers breakthrough performance across a host of important cryptographic algorithms.

Intel's latest data center platform is optimized for a wide range of market segments - from cloud to diverse network environments and intelligent edge.

Commenting on the launch, Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel, said, "Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform is the most flexible and performant in our history, designed to handle the diversity of workloads from the cloud to the network to the edge."