Left Menu

Russian lawmaker floats idea of Zoom ban after it halts sales to state bodies

A lawmaker from Russia's ruling party floated the idea of banning Zoom on Wednesday after the video conferencing company reportedly told its distributors to stop selling subscriptions to Russian state institutions.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:41 IST
Russian lawmaker floats idea of Zoom ban after it halts sales to state bodies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A lawmaker from Russia's ruling party floated the idea of banning Zoom on Wednesday after the video conferencing company reportedly told its distributors to stop selling subscriptions to Russian state institutions. Russian daily Kommersant said Zoom Video Communications Inc had banned distributors from selling access to its service to state companies and institutions, citing a letter from Zoom's representative in the region, RightConf, dated March 31.

Zoom and RightConf had no immediate comment. "Russia is not an advocate of sanctions, but if Zoom takes such a decision in relation to state institutions and companies, then a blocking of the service on our country's territory is possible as a reciprocal, symmetrical measure," the RIA news agency cited lawmaker Alexander Bashkin from the United Russia party as saying in the upper house of parliament.

The spat comes as the threat of more U.S. sanctions hangs over Russia for allegedly meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-hacking - charges Moscow denies - and as Russia targets foreign internet companies for failing to delete what is calls banned content. The Kremlin said it had used Zoom for some international video calls but that President Vladimir Putin rarely used the service and alternative solutions were available.

"In general we express regret and confusion as to why Russian state institutions and higher education establishments are now deprived of the opportunity to extend existing contracts and enter into new ones," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. He did not mention the possibility of a Zoom ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. scours files for more Trump-era migrant family separations than previously knownThe Biden administration said on Wednesday it is examining 5,600 previously unreviewed cases of m...

Vaccine bus rolls into New York's Sunset Park

Emblazoned with the outline of a masked Statue of Liberty flexing a formidable bicep, the first COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics rolled into New York City on Wednesday to make vaccinations more easily available for underserved communities. T...

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021