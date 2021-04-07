Left Menu

Jio, CDAC, CtrlS among firms to adopt 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Telecom operator Reliance Jio, state-run CDAC and data centre CtrlS are among the Indian entities that have opted for deploying the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the US-based chip maker said on Wednesday. The growth of data consumption, edge computing and the rapid expansion of cloud-native 5G networks would require the evolution of processors to meet these demands.

Telecom operator Reliance Jio, state-run CDAC and data centre CtrlS are among the Indian entities that have opted for deploying the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the US-based chip maker said on Wednesday. Reliance Jio Senior Vice President Aayush Bhatnagar, during the launch event of the processor, said the company will like to leverage the new processors for 5G services and for driving blockchain-enabled use cases. ''5G workloads will necessitate infrastructures that can seamlessly scale to support responsiveness and diverse performance requirements. ''The growth of data consumption, edge computing and the rapid expansion of cloud-native 5G networks would require the evolution of processors to meet these demands. The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is an important milestone in this evolution journey,'' Bhatnagar said. Intel has unveiled the new processors by leveraging its 10 nanometer (nm) process technology with up to 40 cores per processor. It claims the processor can deliver up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system. ''The future of technology is being shaped by several inflections, including the proliferation of the cloud, AI, the rapid adoption of 5G and computing at the edge. ''Intel's new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver flexible architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities that are essential in a world of workload diversification and growing complexity,'' said Prakash Mallya, VP and MD - Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel India. ESDS, Pi Datacenters and Wipro Limited are also some of the other entities in India that will leverage the new processor.

