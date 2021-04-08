Left Menu

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

The Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 includes a fix for the issue causing the Settings app to crash while accessing the Bluetooth menu as well as the issue causing WiFi network passwords to not be saved in some cases.

Updated: 08-04-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 07:13 IST
Pixels devices already running a Developer Preview build will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Developer Preview 2.2. Image Credit: Google

Google is rolling out the Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2, a minor update to DP2 which was released on March 17, to Pixel devices. Arriving with build SPP2.210219.018, DP2.2 includes the April 2021 security patch and addresses several issues.

The Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 includes a fix for the issue causing the Settings app to crash while accessing the Bluetooth menu as well as the issue causing WiFi network passwords to not be saved in some cases. Here's the complete changelog:

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user tried to access Bluetooth settings. (Issue #180962266)
  • Fixed an issue that caused widgets to be removed from the home screen after a user installed an OTA update.
  • Fixed an issue that caused notifications to be sent about low Bluetooth call quality even when call quality was currently unaffected.
  • Fixed an issue that caused WiFi network passwords to not be saved in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the notification shade to be activated when typing on the on-screen keyboard.
  • Fixed an issue with Codec 2.0 that could cause apps to crash on some devices.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause videos to be encoded incorrectly when shared.

Pixels devices already running a Developer Preview build will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Developer Preview 2.2. Late last month, Google released the Android 12 Developer Preview 2.1 which updated WebView to fix an issue that caused some apps to crash.

