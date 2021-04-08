Left Menu

Apple now allows locating third-party devices with 'Find My' app

Now, with the new Find My network accessory program, third-party device manufacturers can connect an existing or new product to the Find My network, enabling their customers to use Apple's Find My app to locate and keep track of their important belongings in the new Items tab within the app. The program is part of the Made for iPhone (MFi) Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:21 IST
Apple now allows locating third-party devices with 'Find My' app
The Find My app allows users to locate their missing Apple devices whilst protecting user privacy. Using the app, people can locate the missing device on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, put it in Lost Mode to lock it immediately and can even remotely erase the device if it falls into the wrong hands. Image Credit: Apple

Apple's updated Find My app now allows third-party products to use the private and secure finding capabilities of the Find My network, a network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that use Bluetooth technology to detect missing devices or items nearby.

The Find My app allows users to locate their missing Apple devices whilst protecting user privacy. Using the app, people can locate the missing device on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, put it in Lost Mode to lock it immediately and can even remotely erase the device if it falls into the wrong hands.

Now, with the new Find My network accessory program, third-party device manufacturers can connect an existing or new product to the Find My network, enabling their customers to use Apple's Find My app to locate and keep track of their important belongings in the new Items tab within the app. The program is part of the Made for iPhone (MFi) Program.

Third-party products are required to adhere to all the privacy protections of the Find My network. Approved devices will feature a "Works with Apple Find My" badge to let users know that the product is compatible with the Find My network and the Find My app.

"The Find My network accessory program opens up the vast and global Find My network to third-party device manufacturers to build products utilising the service, so their customers can use the Find My app to locate and keep track of the important items in their lives," Apple said.

The new Find My-enabled products from third-party manufacturers including Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof will be available beginning next week. These include:

Image Credit: Apple

  • Belkin SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds with custom-built drivers for delivering speaker-size sound. The earbuds will be available this spring.
  • VanMoof latest S3 and X3 e-bikes purchased from April 7 will be compatible with Apple's Find My network.
  • Chipolo ONE Spot item finder featuring a water-resistant and lightweight design easily attaches to keys, luggage, backpacks, and more.

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cut the debt of poor countries, Pope tells IMF, World Bank

Pope Francis has told world financial chiefs that poor countries hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus need to have their debt burden reduced and be given a greater say in global decision making. In a letter to the participants of t...

Warwickshire completes Vihari signing, Indian likely to play next week

Warwickshire have completed the signing of Hanuma Vihari and the English county side on Thursday said the India all-rounder is likely to feature in the early part of the championship, after undergoing six days of quarantine.Warwickshire is ...

Iyer undergoes successful shoulder injury, says 'will be back in no time'

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday informed that he underwent successful surgery on his shoulder and will be back in no time. Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during last months India-England ODI series. He had injured the shoulder ...

Africa Oil & Power announces launch of AES: Equatorial Guinea 2021 report

Africa Oil Power is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its Africa Energy Series AES Equatorial Guinea 2021 investment report and documentary, as part of a multimedia campaign set to champion the domestic energy sector and shape the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021