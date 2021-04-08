Apple now allows locating third-party devices with 'Find My' app

Apple's updated Find My app now allows third-party products to use the private and secure finding capabilities of the Find My network, a network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that use Bluetooth technology to detect missing devices or items nearby.

The Find My app allows users to locate their missing Apple devices whilst protecting user privacy. Using the app, people can locate the missing device on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, put it in Lost Mode to lock it immediately and can even remotely erase the device if it falls into the wrong hands.

Now, with the new Find My network accessory program, third-party device manufacturers can connect an existing or new product to the Find My network, enabling their customers to use Apple's Find My app to locate and keep track of their important belongings in the new Items tab within the app. The program is part of the Made for iPhone (MFi) Program.

Third-party products are required to adhere to all the privacy protections of the Find My network. Approved devices will feature a "Works with Apple Find My" badge to let users know that the product is compatible with the Find My network and the Find My app.

"The Find My network accessory program opens up the vast and global Find My network to third-party device manufacturers to build products utilising the service, so their customers can use the Find My app to locate and keep track of the important items in their lives," Apple said.

The new Find My-enabled products from third-party manufacturers including Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof will be available beginning next week. These include:

Image Credit: Apple