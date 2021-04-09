Nike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Nike Inc said on Thursday it has settled a lawsuit against a Brooklyn company that made "Satan Shoes" in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X, and that the company has agreed to a voluntary recall.

The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed last week over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo.

