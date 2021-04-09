US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space stationPTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:34 IST
A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 12:42 p.m. (0742 GMT, 3:42 a.m. EDT) aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.
They are set to dock at the station after a two-orbit, three-hour journey.
It's the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first mission.
During their mission, the crew will work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amazon India Commits to More Than 222 Hours of Lights off Across Its Buildings for Earth Hour
Putin submits Russia-Kazakhstan military cooperation agreement for ratification
Centuries-old Vishnu idol unearthed
Gehlot observes Earth Hour at Jaipur residence
France beats Kazakhstan for 1st win in WC qualifying group