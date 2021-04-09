Left Menu

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:34 IST
US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 12:42 p.m. (0742 GMT, 3:42 a.m. EDT) aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

They are set to dock at the station after a two-orbit, three-hour journey.

It's the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first mission.

During their mission, the crew will work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Seychelles resumes flights on Seychelles-Mumbai route

Air Seychelles on Friday said it has resumed flights on the Seychelles-Mumbai route from April 8 in accordance with an air bubble arrangement formed between India and the island nation.Air Seychelles flights departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Ma...

Russia says Sputnik shot less effective vs S.Africa variant but better than others-Ifax

Russias Sputnik V shot is less effective against the South African COVID-19 variant but still does better than other vaccines, the lead scientist behind it was quoted as saying on Friday.With regards to the South African variant, the effect...

Britney Spears gets COVID-19 vaccine with Sam Asghari

A vaccinated pop queen American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has become the latest celebrity to receive the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday, Spears shared that she got the COVID-19 vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The singe...

Hong Kong stocks end week lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, tightening concerns

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday to log weekly losses, as robust China inflation data raised investor concerns over policy tightening, while Sino-U.S. tensions also weighed on the market. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021