Samsung's new marketing tactic is here to woo iPhone users

South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung has released a new website to give iPhone users "a little taste of Samsung" from their mobile browser.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung has released a new website to give iPhone users "a little taste of Samsung" from their mobile browser. According to The Verge, the site, which appears to be the work of Samsung New Zealand, when opened on an iPhone, prompts users to add it to their phone's home screen, after which it turns into a shortcut to a simulated Samsung Galaxy device.

The experience though limited is a neatly designed bit of marketing. Opening up the camera "app" plays a video automatically, featuring influencer Logan Dodds, who describes Samsung's camera app features in the interface around him. Poke around the other "apps" on the home screen and Samsung happily markets its phone's other features and accessories, while text messages and even a fake phone call outline other. When dug deeper there are also a couple of Easter eggs thrown in, particularly "Friends with Kids" contact in the text message app, that sends you garbled nonsense whenever you send them a message.

Pry too much into the settings app and you'll be shown a tooltip that reads, "We've simplified the settings menu experience, just so our developer could have a lunch break." As per The Verge, Samsung is targeting the experience squarely at iPhone users. Trying to visit the site with another Android phone will give a message that says, "You're on Android already," while if you try to visit using a desktop browser the site gives you a QR code to scan with your iPhone.

It's ultimately just a bit of marketing, but it's more creative than most other smartphone ads out there. (ANI)

