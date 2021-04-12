Left Menu

iQOO Z3 5G bags BIS certification; coming to India soon

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC, the iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with 2408 x 1080-pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Updated: 12-04-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 08:21 IST
iQOO Z3 5G bags BIS certification; coming to India soon
The iQOO Z3 5G which debuted in China late last month is now gearing up to land in India.

The iQOO Z3 5G which debuted in China late last month is now gearing up to land in India. The 5G-powered mid-range device - carrying model no. I2011 - has bagged the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification (via tipster Mukul Sharma), hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

In China, the iQOO Z3 5G is priced at CNY1,699 (approx. Rs 19,400) for the 6GB+128GB base model, CNY1,799 (approx. Rs 20,600) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY1,999 (approx. Rs 22,900) for the 8GB+256GB memory variant. It is offered in three color options - Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula.

iQOO Z3 5G: Specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC, the iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with 2408 x 1080-pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. For quick authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO Z3 5G is fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and boots Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0 custom skin on top. Connectivity options onboard the device include- 5G SA/NSA, 4G, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of topics, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera module that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the waterdrop notch.

