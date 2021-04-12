Left Menu

Ericsson drives automotive connectivity with Orange and Applus + IDIADA

Based on the most advanced technology and end-to-end services deployed by Ericsson, the private network will not only allow Applus+ IDIADA to have advanced test tracks for its own equipment but also provide the automotive industry with a wide range of possibilities in terms of IoT connectivity and connected and automated vehicles.

The dedicated network - with fully configurable 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G coverage - will help develop and accredit next-generation applications and services for the automotive industry. Representative Image / Credit: PR Newswire

Ericsson will be powering Orange Spain's Private Mobile Network at Applus+ IDIADA's main facilities in Santa Oliva, the Swedish telecom giant said on Monday.

The Swedish telecom gear maker will provide an IP connectivity solution - comprising Ericsson Router 6000 and Enterprise Core solutions across the site - capable of supporting 5G in addition to legacy networks. The company will provide support and maintenance services as well.

In a separate release, Applus+ IDIADA said that one of the main added values over other test environments of the project developed by Orange is to have all the radio technologies in one place, in a controlled environment and with advanced optional network customization, making it possible to generate a greater number of scenarios and use cases for new autonomous and connected vehicle developments.

"The agreement reached with Orange and the support of Ericsson, combined with our test tracks and engineering team, consolidate us as the best European centre for the development of connected and autonomous vehicles," said Josep Maria Farran, CEO of Applus+ IDIADA.

The Private Mobile Network is scheduled to be fully operational in June 2021- coinciding with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 in Barcelona.

"Ericsson has an end-to-end portfolio well prepared to address any need in this area. We are delighted to be a partner with Orange and Applus+ IDIADA to collaborate on the future of the autonomous car," said Luisa Munoz, Head of Digital Services, Ericsson Iberia.

