DGFT's trade facilitation mobile app to improve efficiency of importers, exporters: Goyal

The trade facilitation mobile app of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is a state-of-the-art system and it will help improve the efficiency of both importers and exporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The app would provide real-time trade policy updates, notifications, applications, status alerts and real-time data, he said while launching the app.

It would also enable exporters and importers to explore item wise exim (export-import) data, policy, and statistics. Besides, it would provide artificial intelligence-based 24x7 assistance and all services of the DGFT.

''It will help improve the efficiency of both importers and exporters,'' Goyal said adding that easy accessibility of information will also ''break the walls of traditional and opaque processes which often are not equally fair to all our participants''.

Further, the minister suggested to rechristian DGFT.

''I have suggested that we now move from the phrase 'director general' and went into something more facilitative, something more collaborative.

''I would urge DGFT (Amit Yadav) to give a thought to it and we should rechristian our DGFT to really reflect our thinking and the role that we envisage for DGFT in the years to come,'' he added.

He also said mobile governance will enable the creation of quality-conscious and cross competitive domestic industry and help significantly contribute to the export target of USD 1 trillion by 2025.

The app will be available on Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the DGFT website.

It has been developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as per the directions of the DGFT.

The new app provides features such as all services offered by DGFT, tracking IEC Portfolio – IEC, applications, authorisations; raise and track help requests in real-time and share trade and public notices.

