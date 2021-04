BRIEF-Google Says Google Drive Service Has Already Been Restored For Some Users - Status Page

April 12 (Reuters) -

* GOOGLE SAYS GOOGLE DRIVE SERVICE HAS ALREADY BEEN RESTORED FOR SOME USERS - STATUS PAGE

* GOOGLE ON GOOGLE DRIVE SERVICE OUTAGE SAYS EXPECT A RESOLUTION FOR ALL USERS IN THE NEAR FUTURE - STATUS PAGE Source: https://bit.ly/3a4NlXu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)