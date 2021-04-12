Multiple Google services experience partial outage

Different Google platforms encountered a partial outage on Monday, with certain users unable to create new drafts in Google Docs and Google Sheets. Google's Workspace Status Dashboard detailed that Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Classroom all reported assistance interruptions. According to The Verge, as of 11:26 AM ET, Google said that services had been reestablished for 'some users' adding that "we expect a resolution for all users in the near future".

In order to repair the technical glitch, Google Docs popped an error message that read: "Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help centre. We're sorry for the inconvenience. - The Google Docs Team". The Verge reported that the issue was recognized by Google in a support message posted at 9:36 AM ET.

"The affected users are able to access Google Drive but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour. Affected user is unable to create new documents," the update message read. The issue appeared with Google Drive, Google Classroom, and Google itself in multiple countries, especially in the UK and US.

However, a few minutes later, the technical glitch was updated by the search engine giant, as per The Verge. (ANI)

