Left Menu

Multiple Google services experience partial outage

Different Google platforms encountered a partial outage on Monday, with certain users unable to create new drafts in Google Docs and Google Sheets. Google's Workspace Status Dashboard detailed that Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Classroom all reported assistance interruptions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:26 IST
Multiple Google services experience partial outage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Different Google platforms encountered a partial outage on Monday, with certain users unable to create new drafts in Google Docs and Google Sheets. Google's Workspace Status Dashboard detailed that Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Classroom all reported assistance interruptions. According to The Verge, as of 11:26 AM ET, Google said that services had been reestablished for 'some users' adding that "we expect a resolution for all users in the near future".

In order to repair the technical glitch, Google Docs popped an error message that read: "Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help centre. We're sorry for the inconvenience. - The Google Docs Team". The Verge reported that the issue was recognized by Google in a support message posted at 9:36 AM ET.

"The affected users are able to access Google Drive but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour. Affected user is unable to create new documents," the update message read. The issue appeared with Google Drive, Google Classroom, and Google itself in multiple countries, especially in the UK and US.

However, a few minutes later, the technical glitch was updated by the search engine giant, as per The Verge. (ANI)

Also Read: Google Maps to start directing drivers to 'eco-friendly' routes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein appears at extradition hearing

The convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein appeared on Monday at an upstate New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him to California to face sexual assault charges. Weinstein, 69, wore a collarless rust-colored shirt ...

TMC writes to EC, seeks strict action against BJP leaders for 'inflammatory' remarks

The TMC on Monday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against BJP leaders who allegedly made inflammatory remarks over the Cooch Behar firing incident that claimed the lives of four unarmed civilians, shortly before the poll...

IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals Innings Ben Stokes c b Shami 0 Manan Vohra c and b Arshdeep 12 Sanju Samson c Hooda b Arshdeep 119 Jos Buttler b Richardson 25 Shivam Dube c Hooda b Arshdeep 23 Riyan Parag c Rahul b Shami 25 Rahul Tewatia c Rahul b Meredi...

Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey

Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau. This use was not c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021