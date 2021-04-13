Left Menu

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Google has introduced two new options for setting the default volume behaviour on Meet Hardware devices. These include Preset volume mode that allows you to set an initial volume - numerical value between 0 and 100 - for each call. The second option is the Smart volume mode that starts at 60 and automatically determines the best volume by averaging the volume set by users in the five most recent calls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-04-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 06:52 IST
Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console
The Device list page now features "columns for connection status and peripheral status" which will help filter your device list to let you easily discover and troubleshoot issues. Image Credit: Google

Google has added three new features to the Meet Hardware section of the Admin console. The update is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers in organizations with Google Meet Hardware.

The Device list page now features "columns for connection status and peripheral status" which will help filter your device list to let you easily discover and troubleshoot issues, and identify devices with missing peripherals. In addition, a new column management widget will allow you to quickly create customized views and sort through your devices faster.

Google has introduced two new options for setting the default volume behaviour on Meet Hardware devices. These include Preset volume mode that allows you to set an initial volume - numerical value between 0 and 100 - for each call. The second option is the Smart volume mode that starts at 60 and automatically determines the best volume by averaging the volume set by users in the five most recent calls.

It is worth mentioning that end-users will still have the ability to modify the volume on a Meet Hardware device according to their preference regardless of the default volume selection.

The 'Peripheral status and Default volume' features started rolling out last week and will take few more days to be fully visible.

The third feature introduced in the latest update is Static Device list URLs. With this, the device list filters will now be uniquely encoded into the page's URL, thereby making it easy for admins - who are responsible for specific organizational units or devices - to bookmark a customized view or share it among team members. This feature is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take a couple of weeks to be fully visible.

The new features will be visible in the Admin console under Devices > Google Meet Hardware.

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Minnesotas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis on Sunday....

Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras pave way for new CEO in messy meeting

Shareholders in Brazils Petrobras voted on Monday to remove Roberto Castello Branco as CEO, and elected his government-picked successor to the board of directors, but discontent among some investors threatens to drag out the transition proc...

Student shot dead at Knoxville high school after police say he fired on them

Police shot and killed a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school student on Monday after they said he opened fire on them in a campus bathroom, wounding an officer. The gunfire, which erupted at about 315 p.m. at Austin-East Magnet High School on...

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Google has added three new features to the Meet Hardware section of the Admin console. The update is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers in organizations with Google Meet Hardware.The Device list page now features columns for conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021