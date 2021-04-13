Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Google has added three new features to the Meet Hardware section of the Admin console. The update is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers in organizations with Google Meet Hardware.

The Device list page now features "columns for connection status and peripheral status" which will help filter your device list to let you easily discover and troubleshoot issues, and identify devices with missing peripherals. In addition, a new column management widget will allow you to quickly create customized views and sort through your devices faster.

Google has introduced two new options for setting the default volume behaviour on Meet Hardware devices. These include Preset volume mode that allows you to set an initial volume - numerical value between 0 and 100 - for each call. The second option is the Smart volume mode that starts at 60 and automatically determines the best volume by averaging the volume set by users in the five most recent calls.

It is worth mentioning that end-users will still have the ability to modify the volume on a Meet Hardware device according to their preference regardless of the default volume selection.

The 'Peripheral status and Default volume' features started rolling out last week and will take few more days to be fully visible.

The third feature introduced in the latest update is Static Device list URLs. With this, the device list filters will now be uniquely encoded into the page's URL, thereby making it easy for admins - who are responsible for specific organizational units or devices - to bookmark a customized view or share it among team members. This feature is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take a couple of weeks to be fully visible.

The new features will be visible in the Admin console under Devices > Google Meet Hardware.