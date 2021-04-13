China Mobile Cloud to leverage Nokia’s Nuage Networks for public cloud deployment

China Mobile Cloud, a subsidiary of China Mobile, will be leveraging Nokia's Nuage Networks end-to-end SDN solution for expanding its public cloud service, the latter announced on Tuesday.

"As China Mobile Cloud's strategic partner, we're very honored to be part of China Mobile Cloud's public cloud deployment. With Nokia's Nuage SDN portfolio and our customized service, we're confident to support China Mobile Cloud to pursue its goal in the cloud era," said Markus Bochert, President of Nokia Greater China.

Nokia's Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) is a Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solution that provides network virtualization and advanced automation across any Telco Cloud data center infrastructure. It includes an SDN controller, software switch, SDN gateway, firewall, load balancer and VPN and will provide China Mobile Cloud with

Highly secure Inter-virtual private cloud (VPC) connectivity in different data centers for fault tolerance and to locate applications closer to the end-users

Data Center Interconnection (DCI) that is fully automated by the Nuage platform

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) to secure the critical cloud workloads

Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS) for non-virtualized workloads and workloads needing access to physical hardware

The flexible architecture of Nokia's Nuage Networks VCS also allows direct connectivity between the endpoints without going through gateways, which can quickly become bottlenecks in a cloud environment.

"We developed the network solution together with customers to ensure it was suitable for China Mobile Cloud's expansion of its public cloud application. By deploying our SDN solution, China Mobile Cloud's customers will have the ability to create highly secure and dynamic virtual networks," said Sunil Khandekar, CEO of Nokia's Nuage Networks.

Nokia said it has been working closely with China Mobile Cloud since 2015, with the latter's public and private cloud services both running on Nuage's SDN solution. The duo has been continuously developing features and improving system architecture to meet the increasing demand of cloud service.