Left Menu

China Mobile Cloud to leverage Nokia’s Nuage Networks for public cloud deployment

Nokia's Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) is a Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solution that provides network virtualization and advanced automation across any Telco Cloud data center infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:09 IST
China Mobile Cloud to leverage Nokia’s Nuage Networks for public cloud deployment
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China Mobile Cloud, a subsidiary of China Mobile, will be leveraging Nokia's Nuage Networks end-to-end SDN solution for expanding its public cloud service, the latter announced on Tuesday.

"As China Mobile Cloud's strategic partner, we're very honored to be part of China Mobile Cloud's public cloud deployment. With Nokia's Nuage SDN portfolio and our customized service, we're confident to support China Mobile Cloud to pursue its goal in the cloud era," said Markus Bochert, President of Nokia Greater China.

Nokia's Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) is a Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solution that provides network virtualization and advanced automation across any Telco Cloud data center infrastructure. It includes an SDN controller, software switch, SDN gateway, firewall, load balancer and VPN and will provide China Mobile Cloud with

  • Highly secure Inter-virtual private cloud (VPC) connectivity in different data centers for fault tolerance and to locate applications closer to the end-users
  • Data Center Interconnection (DCI) that is fully automated by the Nuage platform
  • Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) to secure the critical cloud workloads
  • Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS) for non-virtualized workloads and workloads needing access to physical hardware

The flexible architecture of Nokia's Nuage Networks VCS also allows direct connectivity between the endpoints without going through gateways, which can quickly become bottlenecks in a cloud environment.

"We developed the network solution together with customers to ensure it was suitable for China Mobile Cloud's expansion of its public cloud application. By deploying our SDN solution, China Mobile Cloud's customers will have the ability to create highly secure and dynamic virtual networks," said Sunil Khandekar, CEO of Nokia's Nuage Networks.

Nokia said it has been working closely with China Mobile Cloud since 2015, with the latter's public and private cloud services both running on Nuage's SDN solution. The duo has been continuously developing features and improving system architecture to meet the increasing demand of cloud service.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over reef dispute

The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador to press its demand for Chinese vessels to immediately leave a reef claimed by Manila in the South China Sea and said their presence was stoking tensions, officials said Tuesday.The ...

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID vaccines having emergency use authorisation in other countries to enhance availability.

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID vaccines having emergency use authorisation in other countries to enhance availability....

Satin Creditcare Network to bear cost of staff vaccination

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd SCNL on Tuesday said it will bear the cost of vaccination of its employees.Announcing vaccination drive for all its employees on World Health Day 2021, SCNL said the initiative is aimed to safeguard...

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the Governor, sources in the Chief Minister's office said.

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the Governor, sources in the Chief Ministers office said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021