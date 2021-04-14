Left Menu

India make winning start at youth world boxing championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 09:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

India was off to a perfect start at the youth world boxing championships in Kielce, Poland with Poonam (57kg) and Vinka (60kg) advancing to the pre-quarterfinals after notching up contrasting opening-round wins.

While Poonam out-punched Colombia's Valeria Mendoza 5-0, Vinka edged past Russia's Daria Panteleeva 3-2 to make the last-16 stage on Tuesday.

Next up for Poonam is Hungary's, Beata Varga. Vinka, on the other hand, will square off against Kazakhstan's Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent -- 10 men and as many women -- for the marquee age group event.

The women's side also features 2019 Asian Youth champion Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), and three-time Khelo India gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) along with Gitika (48kg), Arshi Khanam (54kg), Nisha (64kg) and Khushi (81kg).

The men's challenge is being spearheaded by Asian Youth Championship silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Asian junior champion Chongtham Bishwamitra (49kg).

Other male boxers in the squad are Vikas (52), Sachin (56kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Sumit (69kg), Manish (75kg), Vinit (81 kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), and Jugnoo (+91kg).

