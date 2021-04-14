Left Menu

Servify Acquires Europe Based WebToGo, a Provider for Multichannel Self-care and Customer Experience Solutions

MUMBAI, India, April 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Servify, announces the acquisition of key businesses of Munich based WebToGo, a one-stop provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:38 IST
Servify Acquires Europe Based WebToGo, a Provider for Multichannel Self-care and Customer Experience Solutions

MUMBAI, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servify, announces the acquisition of key businesses of Munich based WebToGo, a one-stop provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops. This acquisition will help Servify further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people.

The acquisition brings the two marquee solutions of WebToGo into Servify's portfolio - myhandycheck and wenewa. While 'myhandycheck' is a mobile device diagnostics suite using cutting-edge technology, 'wenewa' has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely. Both these products have close adjacencies to Servify's core business and will further enhance Servify's offerings. The team has also been seamlessly absorbed into Servify across Product, Technology and Business functions. ''The whole world is undergoing digital transformation with each business trying to adapt to this change. It's easier for some but incredibly complex for most. Our self-care diagnostics and remote monitoring tools are appreciated for their relevance and efficiency. Our integration with Servify will open up new avenues and usher in a new era of customer experience,'' said Peter Duesing, Founder and CEO of WebToGo GmbH.

''As we set bigger and bolder ambitions for ourselves, we also rely on expertise from people who know how to elevate customer experience further. Our vision is aligned with that of Peter and his team at WebToGo, and together we want to utilise our collective deep domain knowledge and technology prowess. There couldn't be a better time than now for this acquisition,'' added Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify. Servify works with leading smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi etc undertaking their Device Protection business and device exchange/buyback programs. Servify is headquartered in Mumbai, India and has subsidiaries in 8 countries.

About Servify Servify, the device lifecycle management platform, integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem to deliver great after-sales service experience. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify has spread its reach in 50+ countries across the globe, partnering with 50+ brands including top mobile device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers and carriers. The platform today supports 3mn+ monthly transactions. In just 5 years of its operation, it already has over 43,000+ retail locations and 16,000+ service partners integrated with its digital platform.

Visit www.servify.tech for more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484442/Servify_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. FDA to scrutinize vaccine design behind shots linked to blood clotsFollowing the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations recommendation on Tuesday to temporarily halt the use of th...

Kosovo: Expectations high following elections, UN envoy tells Security Council

Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, reported on the results of the 14 February legislative election, where the winning party, Vetvendosje, received more than half the vote, amid high turnout.The expectations expres...

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic OlympicsWhen Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contras...

UN and partners announce Afghan peace summit will convene in Turkey this month

The talks are due to run through 4 May, known officially as the Istanbul Conference on the Afghan Peace Process, and the co-conveners said they were committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.Accelerate peace e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021