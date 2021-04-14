Applications open for Micromax In Note 1 Android 11 Early Access program

Micromax has started taking applications for the Android 11 Early Access for In Note 1. The last date to apply for the program is April 18, 2021, the company said on Wednesday.

Announcing the program in a post on the In community forums, Micromax said that In Note 1 users can register themselves for Early Access and be one of the first users to experience Android 11 ahead of the official release.

It's April and as promised, we are here with Android 11 Early Access for IN note 1. Head to our community and register yourself for the update to be one of the first IN note 1 users to experience Android 11.Know more: https://t.co/9htolyOLKw#INCommunity #Android11 #INMobiles pic.twitter.com/FLVkiBmGJS — IN by Micromax - #IN1 (@Micromax__India) April 14, 2021

To recall, the Micromax In Note 1 was launched late last year with Android 10 OS. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD with 1080x2400-pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the handset has the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

The smartphone's quad-camera set-up includes a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera housed in a central punch-hole.

The Micromax In Note 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. Connectivity options onboard the device include WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.