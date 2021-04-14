IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RCB

IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RCBPTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:52 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli c Vijay Shankar b Holder 33 Devdutt Padikkal c Nadeem b Bhuvneshwar 11 Shahbaz Ahmed c Rashid Khan b Nadeem 14 Maxwell c W Saha b Holder 59 AB de Villiers c Warner b Rashid Khan 1 Washington Sundar c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 8 Dan Christian c Saha Natarajan 1 Kyle Jamieson c Manish Pandey b Holder 12 Harshal Patel not out 0 Extras: 10 (lb-3, w-7) 10 Total: 149/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 19-1, 47-2, 91-3, 95-4, 105-5, 109-6, 136-7, 149-8 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 4-0-30-1, Holder 4-030-30, Nadeem 4-0-36-1, Natrajan 4-0-32-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-18-2.
