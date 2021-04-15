Left Menu

U.S. set to slap new sanctions on Russian officials as soon as Thursday -sources

Some 30 entities are expected to face sanctions for the SolarWinds breach or interference in U.S. elections, with about 10 Russian officials being expelled. "The hostility and unpredictability of America's actions force us in general to be prepared for the worst scenarios," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 06:51 IST
U.S. set to slap new sanctions on Russian officials as soon as Thursday -sources

The Biden administration is planning to announce sanctions on Russian officials as soon as Thursday, in a move that will target several individuals and entities, according to several people familiar the matter. A package of sanctions targeting several Russian officials will be coupled with orders also expelling some of them from the United States, according to one of the people.

The sanctions would be part of a set of responses by the U.S. government to a cybersecurity breach, which was identified in December and that the U.S. government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, affecting software made by SolarWinds Corp, and giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. Some 30 entities are expected to face sanctions for the SolarWinds breach or interference in U.S. elections, with about 10 Russian officials being expelled.

"The hostility and unpredictability of America's actions force us in general to be prepared for the worst scenarios," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week. The White House as well as the U.S. Departments of State and Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas truck driver indicted in deaths of 8 migrants in crash

A Texas man who drove a pickup truck involved in a deadly head-on crash, killing eight migrants he was carrying, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges.A federal grand jury in Del Rio, a Texas border city near where the March 15 crash oc...

Eugène Poubelle: Google doodle to honor French lawyer & diplomat on his 190th Birthday

Happy Birthday Eugne PoubelleGoogle shares a doodle commemorating renowned French lawyer, administrator, and diplomat Eugne Poubelle on his 190th birthday. Eugne Poubelle also known as Eugne-Ren Poubelle introduced waste containers to Pari...

Minnesota officer who shot Black man after traffic stop charged with manslaughter

The white suburban police officer who fatally shot a young Black motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting several nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge. ...

Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stability

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of former senior U.S. officials on Thursday the Chinese militarys activities have threatened regional peace and stability.Tsai also told the delegation that Taiwan looks forward to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021